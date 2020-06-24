Chartered flight to Kolkata from SAIA in Ctg canceled

CHATTOGRAM, June 24, 2020 (BSS): A chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been canceled from Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA) in Chattogram today.

It was scheduled to leave for Kolkata with 25 passengers at 10 am on Wednesday (June 24).

Mohammad Ullah, station communication officer at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, told BSS that the Bangladesh Biman authorities had announced the cancellation of the flight in the morning. However, no specific reason was given.

It is learnt that as a precautionary measure, almost all flights on international routes have been canceled due to the spread of the global disaster Corona.

All international routes to Shah Amanat are also closed. As a result, a large number of Indians living in Chattogram could not go back to their country.

Twenty-five of these Indian nationals first planned to fly to Kolkata on a chartered flight of Bangladesh Biman. From there they were to go to their respective destinations.

According to Shah Amanat Airport sources, the flight had a capacity of 74 seats.