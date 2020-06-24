Fire breaks out at Bangladesh Bank ground floor

DHAKA, Jun 24, 2020 (BSS) – A fire broke out at the ground floor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) this afternoon, which was doused by the fire fighters soon.

“The fire broke out on the wastage papers stockpiled near the canteen, adjacent to the main building of the central bank, at around 1.34pm and the fire fighters were able to douse the flames within half an hour,” Lima Khanam, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, told BSS.

A total of five fire fighting units rushed to the spot immediately and brought the fire under control, she added.

There was no report of casualty from the fire. The extent of damages and the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.