280 tested positive for COVID-19, 5 die in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Two hundred eighty have been tested positive from coronavirus after testing 991 samples in Chattogram district in the last 24 hours.

The infection toll now stands at 6980 and with the five death today, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 153 and the death rate at 2.17 percent, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

Among the newly detected corona patients, 155 are from Chattogram city and 125 from different upazilas of the district.

A total of 819 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

Dr Rabbi told that 74 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 279 samples in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 65 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 334 samples during the same period.

Besides, 59 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 154 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 64 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 168 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 15 people infected with COVID-19 after testing 52 samples at Imperial Hospitqal Chattogram in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three residents of Cox’s bazar medical college hospital were tested positive after testing four samples during the period.