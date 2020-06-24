Poet Masuk Chowdhury dies

DHAKA, June 24, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Protidin’s chief news editor and poet Masuk Chowdhury passed away at a city hospital early today at the age of 73.

He breathed his last at Rashmono Hospital in city around 1.30 am today, sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital few days ago when he felt ill.

Senior journalist Masuk was suffering from Pneumonia, but he was found corona negative while his sample was tested.

He is survived by wife, a daughter as well as a host of relatives and admirers.

“Poet Masuk Chowdhury died at a city hospital last night due to cold related complications,” said Bangladesh Protidin Editor Nayeem Nizam in a social media

He was laid to eternal rest at Madartek Bagicha graveyard after his namaj-e-Janaza this morning.

Masuk Chowdhury began his carrier as journalist after completing study from the Bangla department of Dhaka University.

He first joined the Daily Ganokantha newspaper in 1972. He had worked in different important posts in the several newspapers.

He was a member of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), Jatiya Press Club (JPC) and Sub-Editors Council.

Masuk Chowdhury was born in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria.

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and its General Secretary Farida Yasmin have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Masuk Chowdhury.