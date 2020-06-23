Proposed budget is courageous, implementable: Hasan

DHAKA, June 23, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

today said the proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 is a courageous and

implementable one.

“In the past, it was quite possible to implement about 97-98

percent of all the budgets announced by the Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina-led government facing criticisms and obstacles,” he told

parliament while taking part in general discussion on the proposed

budget.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint general secretary, said proving the

capacity of achieving this success, it would be possible to implement

the proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21.

Mentioning that today (June 23) is the founding anniversary of

Bangladesh Awami League, he said, Awami League is not just a party but

a name of a creative spark since many glorious achievements of the

Bengalee nation and the country have been achieved under the

leadership of this party.

The information minister recalled that the greatest achievement of

the nation – the country’s independence – was achieved under the

leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said three years and half after the country’s independence, the

Father of the Nation was assassinated.

If Bangabandhu was not killed, Bangladesh would have become a more

developed country than today’s Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea

within 10 to 15 years of its independence, he added.

Hasan said there was about 7.4 percent economic growth during the

era of Bangabandhu but this rate was not achieved in the next 40 years

after his killing.

“It was possible to attain such economic growth only in fiscal

2016-17 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he

added.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the AL joint general

secretary said, Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food and it

graduated to a middle-income country from the low-income one.

The rate of poverty dropped to 20 percent from 41 percent, while

the extreme poverty rate to 10 percent, he added.

Responding to the remarks of BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid, Hasan

said it was possible to implement all the past budgets of the

government as it had high ambition.

He said many big achievements have been made in all socioeconomic

fields through implementation of the budgets.

About the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the information minister

said despite its limited resources and capabilities, the Sheikh

Hasina-led government is doing everything possible to tackle the

COVID-19 crisis.

Citing global statistics, he said Bangladesh ranked much lower than

many developed countries in terms of mortality rate from COVID-19 as

the government has taken various measures to tackle it.

Hasan said even the Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll is lower than

neighbouring India and Pakistan.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Education Minister Dr Dipu

Moni, AL lawmakers Mirza Azam, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Amirul Islam

Milon and Umme Kulsum Smrity, Jasad MP Hasanul Haq Inu, opposition

chief whip Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Jatiya Party lawmaker Anisul Islam

Mahmud and Workers Party MP Fazle Hossain Badsha also took part in the

budget discussion.