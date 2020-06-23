AL stands beside people even remaining out of power: Hasan

DHAKA, June 23, 2020 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Awami League had not only done welfare of the people when it was in power, but it also stood beside the common people and led movements for realising their rights during the times when it remained out of power.

“Awami League was not in power most of the times during its 71 years of journey. But, Awami League has always stood beside the people and ensured their welfare,” he said.

He came up with the observations after placing rich tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city’s Dhanmondi Road No-32, marking the 71st founding anniversary of Awami League.

Describing Awami League as a spark, Hasan said the party has been working and struggling for the welfare of the people since its inception.

“Today is the 71st founding anniversary of Awami League and it has been formed by the people. The name of Awami League is linked to every achievement of Bangladesh. And our biggest achievement is the independence of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu,” he added.

He said the Language Day was observed officially when Awami League had formed the then Pakistan central government in 1956. The first constitution of Pakistan was also constituted under the leadership of Awami League, he added.

The minister said Bangladesh would have become a developed nation like South Korea and Malaysia many years ago if Bangabandhu were alive.

“Bangladesh is now moving ahead indomitably under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to fulfil the dream of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh is now the way to turn into a middle income one,” said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

“Once Bangladesh faced food deficiency . . . Bangladesh has now become a food surplus country. The per capita income has been raised for about three and a half times and the poverty has been reduced significantly,” he added.

Hasan said Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been leading the party risking her life repeatedly. And she leads the nation to establish the rights of common people through AL, he added.

Replying to a query, the minister said the party is moving ahead facing challenges during the last 71 years of its journey.

“But, a political party- BNP- is out to patronise the anti-liberation forces after 50 years of independence. It’s really regretful that we are still talking about independence and anti-independence after achieving liberty about 50 years ago,” he added.