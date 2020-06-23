Awami League is beacon of hope to people: Quader

DHAKA, June 23, 2020 (BSS) –The country’s oldest political party, Bangladesh Awami League enjoys the people’s trust and it is the beacon of hope to them, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

“Today, Bangladesh Awami League, the country’s oldest political party, is the address of trust of the commoners and the beacon of hope,” he told a virtual press briefing from his official residence here marking the AL’s 71st founding anniversary, said an official release.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the AL was entrusted with the responsibility of running the country repeatedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it is a unique example of that.

Following the path of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working restlessly to materialise his dream.

Terming Sheikh Hasina a successful statesperson, the AL general secretary said the prudent leadership, honesty and patriotism of the premier have made her a high-ranking figure in the contemporary world politics.

He said the prime minister always thinks about the next generation, not the next election and that is why she has taken a 100-year delta plan.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the captain in building a prosperous Bangladesh and the people can sleep peacefully as Sheikh Hasina is there.

Bangladesh is moving forward at an impetuous pace under the leadership of the ruling Awami League, he added.

Greeting the AL leaders and workers and the well-wishers on the occasion of the party’s founding anniversary, the road transport and bridges minister said the seven-decade glorious history of Bangladesh Awami League is the history of Bangladesh.

The Awami League contributed to every glorious achievement of the country, he said, adding that as a result of continuous movement, the Bangalees achieved an independent state through a great liberation war under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great hero of history.

Quader said Bangabandhu was a role model for political emancipation, while his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a role model for economic development.

Awami League, as a political party of mass people, has made its room in the hearts of people by implementing many life-oriented programmes and overcoming various ups and downs of history, he said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the AL general secretary hoped, Bangladesh would turn around from the ongoing crisis under the humane and efficient leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier in the day, Quader along with other AL central leaders paid homage to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 here marking the party’s 71st founding anniversary.