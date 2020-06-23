Six bills placed in JS

DHAKA, Jun 23, 2020 (BSS) – A total of six bills were placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here today.

Ministers and state ministers on behalf of their respective ministries placed the bills in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni placed two bills – Chandpur Science and Technology University Bill, 2020 and Hobiganj Agricultural University Bill,2020.

The minister urged the House to send these two bills to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Education Ministry for providing report after scrutinizing it within a month.

On behalf of the law minister, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim placed the Use of Information Technology by Court Bill, 2020. The minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing report after further scrutinizing it within seven days.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman placed the Bangladesh Reference Institute for Chemical Measurement Bill, 2020 in the Jatiya Sangsad. The minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing report after further scrutinizing the bill within six weeks.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid placed the bill in the House. The bill was sent to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing report after further scrutinizing it within 30 days.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali placed the Air Transport (Montreal Convention1999) Bill 2020 in the Jatiya Sangsad. The bill was sent to the parliamentary standing committee for providing report after further scrutinizing it within 30 days.