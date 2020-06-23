India won’t send Muslim to perform Haj this year: Govt

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, June 23, 2020 (BSS) – India will not send Muslims to Saudi Arabia in performing the holy Haj this year due to corona pandemic and considering the well-being of the pilgrims.

“We have decided that Muslims from India will not go to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj as the host country suggested not to send Haj pilgrims this year due to Corona pandemic,” Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told media today.

He said that process has already been started to immediately refund full amount of money deposited by the applicants through online DBT mode into bank accounts of the applicants without any deduction.

A total of 2,13,000 Muslims including 2,300 women devotees have applied to perform the upcoming holy Haj from India this year.

The 2300 women, who applied to perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) this year will be allowed to go to Haj in 2021 on the basis of their application for Haj 2020.

Besides, women who file new application to perform Haj without Mehram, will also be allowed to go to Haj next year, the minister added.

A total of 200,000 Indian Muslims had performed Haj last year. These pilgrims included 50 per cent women.

According to an official data, a total of 3,040 women have performed Haj after the Indian government ensured Muslim women can perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) in 2018.

Late last night, Saudi Arabia issued a statement which says “Due to Corona pandemic and the risks of Coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, it has been decided that Haj for this year will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia”.

“This decision is taken to ensure Haj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols,” the statement added.