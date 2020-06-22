General public holiday declared in more 5 districts’ red zones

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – Considering severe COVID-19 transmission, the government has marked red zone areas in more five districts and declared general public holiday there.

The public administration ministry today issued a gazette notification announcing general holiday in the red zones earmarked by the government. The general holiday will be effective in those areas from June 23.

The districts are Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi and Kushtia.

The general holiday will be applicable to the officials and employees working at all the government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory and non-government offices as well as organizations in these areas.

The emergency utility services will remain out of the purview of the holiday, the gazette said.

In Faridpur, all wards of the Bhanga municipality have come under red zone. The red zone was declared in the area on June 16 and it would be effective for twenty-one days. The general holiday will remain in the area from June 23 to July 7.

In Manikganj, Uttar Seuta, Gangadhor Patti and Poshchim Dashra areas of Manikganj municipality, Saturia union and Dhakura union of Saturia upazila and Singair municipality and Joymontop union of Singair upazila have come under red zone. The red zone was declared in the areas on June 13 and it would be effective from 8pm on June 15 to July 4. The general holiday will remain in the area from June 23 to July 4.

In Brahmanbaria, Paikpara and Kalaisripara of 4 no ward, Maddhyapara of 5 no ward and Kazipara of 8 no ward in Brahmanbaria municipality, Haspatal para and Pashchimpara of 2 no ward, TNT para of 3 no ward, haspatal para and college para of 4 no ward and Bholachang Daspara of 8no ward in Nabinagar municipality and Araibari of 4 no ward, Shitalpara of 5 no ward Shaha para of 7 no ward in Kasba municipality have come under the red zone.

The red zone was declared in the area on June 13 and it would be effective for twenty-one days. The general holiday will remain in the areas from June 23 to July 4.

In Narsingdi, ward no 4 and 5 (uttar Birampur and Dakkhin Birampur) of the Madhabdi municipality have been declared red zone on June 11. It would remain effective for twenty-one days. The general holiday will remain in the areas from June 23 to July 2.

In Kushtia, ward no 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 18 and 20 of Kushtia municipality, Bahirchar and Chandgram unions of Bheramara upazila and ward no 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of Bheramara municipality have been declared red zone on June 16. It would remain effective for twenty-one days. The general holiday will remain in the areas from June 23 to July 7.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification announcing general holiday in the red zones in 10 districts.

The districts are Chattogram, Bogura, Chuadanga, Moulvibazar, Narayanganj, Hobiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Jashore and Madaripur.