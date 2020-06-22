Awami League imparts training to volunteers on Covid-19

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League started imparting training to volunteers at the divisional-level today to reduce people’s sufferings amid the corona virus pandemic.

The sub-committee on science and technology of Awami League trained volunteers through online workshops in three divisional cities today.

A total of 100 volunteers from Rajshahi, Chittagong and Khulna divisions were imparted training.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest from his office in the Secretariat through video conference.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor A H M Khairuzzaman Liton, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq and Chattagram City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin were connected to the program as special guests with chairman of sub-committee Prof. Dr. Hossain Monsur in the chair.

Referring to tomorrow’s founding anniversary of the Awami League, the information minister said, the Awami League is a party of the people. This party had always stood by the people in the past and would continue to stand beside them in times of disaster in future, he added.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has always served the people risking her life and has been continuing to serve them and also leading the struggle for realizing the rights of the people. She (Sheikh Hasina) has led Bangladesh to a dignified place in the world, Hasan said.

The information minister said Sheikh Hasina directed the party leaders and workers to stand by the people in dealing with the corona situation. Many leaders of the party have been infected with coronavirus as they stood by the people, he added.

The sub-committee on science and technology will continue this training program, he added.

Earlier, 100 people in Dhaka were given this training through online.