WHO urges ramped-up COVID-19 dexamethasone production

GENEVA, June 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The World Health Organization

called Monday for a rapid increase in production of the steroid

dexamethasone, after British clinical trials found it had life-saving

potential for critically-ill coronavirus patients.

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford

administered dexamethasone to more than 2,000 severely ill patients

hospitalised with the new coronavirus.

Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator,

it reduced deaths by 35 percent.

“Although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that

the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill

COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate,” WHO

chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in

Geneva.

“The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and

equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is

needed most.

“Demand has already surged, following the UK trial results showing

dexamethasone’s clear benefit.

“Fortunately, this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many

dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, who we are confident can

accelerate production.”

A low-dose steroid, dexamethasone has been on the market for over

60 years and usually serves to reduce inflammation.

The WHO emphasises that dexamethasone should only be used for

patients with severe or critical disease, under close clinical

supervision.

There is no evidence that the drug works for patients with mild

disease or as a preventative measure, and it could cause harm, Tedros

said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped nine

million, according to an AFP tally using official sources.

“It seems that almost every day we reach a new and grim record,”

said Tedros.

“Some countries are continuing to see a rapid increase in cases and deaths.”

The UN health agency said it was shipping more than 140 million

items of personal protective equipment, 14,000 oxygen concentrators

and millions of tests to 135 countries.