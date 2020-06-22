WHO urges ramped-up COVID-19 dexamethasone production

GENEVA, June 22, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The World Health Organization
called Monday for a rapid increase in production of the steroid
dexamethasone, after British clinical trials found it had life-saving
potential for critically-ill coronavirus patients.
Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford
administered dexamethasone to more than 2,000 severely ill patients
hospitalised with the new coronavirus.
Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator,
it reduced deaths by 35 percent.
“Although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that
the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill
COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate,” WHO
chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in
Geneva.
“The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and
equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is
needed most.
“Demand has already surged, following the UK trial results showing
dexamethasone’s clear benefit.
“Fortunately, this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many
dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, who we are confident can
accelerate production.”
A low-dose steroid, dexamethasone has been on the market for over
60 years and usually serves to reduce inflammation.
The WHO emphasises that dexamethasone should only be used for
patients with severe or critical disease, under close clinical
supervision.
There is no evidence that the drug works for patients with mild
disease or as a preventative measure, and it could cause harm, Tedros
said.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped nine
million, according to an AFP tally using official sources.
“It seems that almost every day we reach a new and grim record,”
said Tedros.
“Some countries are continuing to see a rapid increase in cases and deaths.”
The UN health agency said it was shipping more than 140 million
items of personal protective equipment, 14,000 oxygen concentrators
and millions of tests to 135 countries.