BB asks banks to submit SME loan disbursement statements every fortnightly

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has instructed banks

and Non-bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to submit loan

disbursement statements to the SME and Special Programmes Department

within five days after every fortnight.

“From now on, banks and NBFIs have to submit loan disbursement

statements to the SME and Special Programmes Department within five

days after every fortnight. This means the first statement has to be

submitted within the 20th day of current month, and the second one

within the 5th day of the next month,” said a BB circular issued

today.

Banks and financial institutions have been asked to speed up loan

disbursement to the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise

(CMSME) sector under the stimulus package as the central bank observed

that current responses are not so satisfactory, the release added.

On April 13, the Bangladesh Bank issued a guideline, describing the

process of implementation of the stimulus package of Taka 20,000

crore.

From the package, the CMSME sector will get working capital loan at

the rate of 9 percent interest, but the government will bear half of

the interest as a subsidy. So, the real interest of the SME loans will

stand at 4.5 percent.

To implement the package properly, the central bank formed a Taka

10,000 crore refinance fund. Around 55 banks and NBFIs have already signed

agreements with the Bangladesh Bank for disbursing loan from the

refinance scheme.