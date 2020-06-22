BDRCS launches two isolation, treatment centers for COVID-19 patients

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS)

has launched two isolation and treatment centers to provide treatment

facility to the COVID-19 patients at Rohingya camps and local

community at Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar.

A total of 84 beds have been installed in the two isolation and

treatment centers of which 30 beds have been set up at camp 2 while 54

beds at camp 7, said a BDRCS press release today.

The release said the 30-bed isolation and treatment center located

at camp-2 has launched its operations yesterday.

Besides, more than 200 personnel including 24 doctors and 40 nurses

have completed their special training to treate the COVID-19 patients.

The two isolation and treatment centers have been launched under the

ongoing Population Movement Operation Programme of the society with

the assistance of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red

Crescent Society and other partner national society.

The Red Crescent Society believes that the two isolation and

treatment centers would help dealing with the growing number of

COVID-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar and saving the lives.

Chief of society’s Population Movement Operation, Cox’s Bazar Syed

Ali Nasim Kholiluzzaman said the actual number of COVID-19 patients

still could not be determined due to lack of tests.

“The camp community people are susceptible to COVID-19 due to high

population density, past disease and illness, lack of cleanliness and

dearth of treatment centers,” he added.

IFRC Cox’s Bazar Office Chief Sanjiv Kumar Kafle said the two new

field hospitals would fulfill the demand of necessary healthcare

services to a great extent.

He said in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also a risk of infecting

to other diseases like diarrhoea, measles, and respiratory problems

which could put an increasing demand on overall health system in the

region.