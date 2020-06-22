BDRCS launches two isolation, treatment centers for COVID-19 patients

DHAKA, June 22, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS)
has launched two isolation and treatment centers to provide treatment
facility to the COVID-19 patients at Rohingya camps and local
community at Ukhia in Cox’s Bazar.
A total of 84 beds have been installed in the two isolation and
treatment centers of which 30 beds have been set up at camp 2 while 54
beds at camp 7, said a BDRCS press release today.
The release said the 30-bed isolation and treatment center located
at camp-2 has launched its operations yesterday.
Besides, more than 200 personnel including 24 doctors and 40 nurses
have completed their special training to treate the COVID-19 patients.
The two isolation and treatment centers have been launched under the
ongoing Population Movement Operation Programme of the society with
the assistance of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red
Crescent Society and other partner national society.
The Red Crescent Society believes that the two isolation and
treatment centers would help dealing with the growing number of
COVID-19 patients in Cox’s Bazar and saving the lives.
Chief of society’s Population Movement Operation, Cox’s Bazar Syed
Ali Nasim Kholiluzzaman said the actual number of COVID-19 patients
still could not be determined due to lack of tests.
“The camp community people are susceptible to COVID-19 due to high
population density, past disease and illness, lack of cleanliness and
dearth of treatment centers,” he added.
IFRC Cox’s Bazar Office Chief Sanjiv Kumar Kafle said the two new
field hospitals would fulfill the demand of necessary healthcare
services to a great extent.
He said in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also a risk of infecting
to other diseases like diarrhoea, measles, and respiratory problems
which could put an increasing demand on overall health system in the
region.