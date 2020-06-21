Doa mahfil for Mashrafe held in Narail

NARAIL, June 21, 2020 (BSS) – A doa mahfil and discussion was held

today at Zilla Awami League office in the city seeking blessings for

former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza, MP, and

Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebok League president Nirmal Ranjan Guha.

Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe bin Mortaza, addressed the

function as the chief guest with Zilla Swechchhasebok League president

Tariqul Islam Ujjal in the chair.

Narail Municipal Awami League Vice-President Meshkatul Waizin Litu,

Zilla Parishad Member Samiul Alam Sajib, Zilla Parishad Member

Shariful Islam Mukul, Sadar Upazila Swechchhasebok League convener

Sheikh Nuruzzaman Nannu, Member Secretary Sheikh Riaz Mahmud Misham,

senior Joint-Convener Shariful Islam Bablu, and Joint-Convener Firoz

Sheikh, among others, spoke.