Discussion on 109th birth anniversary of poet Sufia Kamal held

DHAKA, June 21, 2020, (BSS)- Bangladesh Mahila Parishad held an online panel discussion on Saturday on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of its founding president, poet Sufia Kamal.

Acting President of the Bangladesh Women’s Council Fauzia Moslemm presided over the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Drama personality Mamunur Rashid, Professor Mizanur Rahman of Law Department of Dhaka University and Professor Tania Haque of Women and Gender Studies were present at the event as panel discussants.

Drama personality Mamunur Rashid said, “Janani Sahasika-poet Sufia Kamal had worked for the establishment of a non-communal and egalitarian society through the movement for realization of all rights, women’s rights. She had given us courage and inspiration in any crisis and will show us the way of light in crisis situations forever.”

Referring to the pioneering role of poet Sufia Kamal in realizing the demands for ensuring all the basic social, economic and cultural rights for all by enforcing the law, Professor Mizanur Rahman said that, “She has shown the way to realize the demands through a united movement with all, which will be the guide of today’s human rights movement.”

“In times of crisis, Janani Sahasika poet Sufia Kamal laid the foundation for building a humane society and social system through the combined efforts of men and women, calling on women to break free from the shackles of superstition…It is expected to serve as a guide for women in overcoming the current crisis….We have to move forward by applying the feminist philosophy of Sufia Kamal,” said Tania Haque.

“Sufia Kamal, a worthy successor of Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, a prominent feminist, thinker, philosopher and pioneer of women’s liberation movement in the subcontinent, had always worked for a democratic, humane, non-communal, egalitarian society… birthday of the founding president and mother of the organization Sufia Kamal is not just a celebration but we learn new lessons from it by discussing various aspects of her busy life for centuries and take future plans for the organization,” said Maleka Banu, General Secretary of the organization.

At the beginning of the meeting, homage was paid to the eminent cultural personality and linguist Kamal Lohani, followed by screening of a documentary on Sufia Kamal and performance of musician Iffat Ara Dewan.