Indian defense minister reviews border situation before Moscow visit

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, June 21, 2020 (BSS) – Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the border situation in eastern Ladakh as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with him today, a day before Singh’s departure for Moscow, Russia.

Singh is scheduled to depart here for Moscow tomorrow to attend a grand military parade in the Russian capital on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the World War II.

Chiefs of three services — Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria — also attended the meeting, media reports said here today quoting sources.

“It was decided at the meeting that India has not increased the tension on the Line of Actual Control — which acts as the de factor border with China — but if the other side increases the tension, the country will respond in the same language,” the news agency NDT reported quoting sources.

The meeting also reviewed the preparedness of the forces and the situation on the LAC, where tension has been on since April, the report added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that the army should take decisions whatever action is necessary in view of the ground situation.army and the air force have been ramping up their operational capabilities along the LAC to effectively deal with any Chinese manoeuvre, NDTV reported.

Tension heightened along the India-China border in Galwan Vellay in eastern Ladakh following killing of 20 Indian soldiers and injuring other 74 troops by Chinese army on Monday last.

Meanwhile, a Tri-Service 75-Member Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents, according to a statement issued by Indian Defense Ministry here.