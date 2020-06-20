US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton’s book

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – A US judge refused Saturday to

block the release of a tell-all book in which President Donald Trump’s

former national security advisor describes him as corrupt and

incompetent.

With the book already shipped to stores for sale next week, Judge

Royce Lambert wrote that John Bolton appeared to have failed to get

written White House agreement that his memoir contained nothing

classified.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security

concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an

appropriate remedy,” the judge wrote.

The judge said a review of passages that the government contends

contain classified material has persuaded him that Bolton “likely

jeopardized national security through publication.”

The book, entitled “The Room Where it Happened,” has been widely

shipped to bookstores for publication Tuesday and many of its most

damning allegations against Trump have been reported in the media.

It is Bolton’s portrait of 17 months up close with Trump, until he

was ousted in September.

The picture — which Trump characterizes as “fiction” — is ugly.

According to Bolton, a lifelong Republican who stands firmly on the

right of the party, Trump is not “fit for office.”

He describes Trump “pleading” with Chinese President Xi Jinping

during trade negotiations to boost his chances of re-election this

November by buying more US farm products to help Trump win votes in

agricultural states.