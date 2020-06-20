DNCC operates anti-mosquito drive at 25 hospitals

DHAKA, June 20, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) started a week-long special anti-mosquito drive today and visited 25 hospitals under its jurisdiction with a view to destroying mosquito breeding grounds as well as checking dengue and chikungunya.

The drive covered both COVID-19 dedicated and non-COVID hospitals to protect health professionals and patients from dengue and chikungunya, said a press release.

As part of the drive, DNCC workers sprayed repellents to destroy larvae and adult mosquitoes in various hospitals and adjoining areas.