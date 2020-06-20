71st anniversary of AL: webinar on youth expectations

DHAKA, June 20, 2020 (BSS) – The 71st founding anniversary of

Bangladesh Awami League, the party which spearheaded the country’s

1971 Liberation War, will be observed on June 23 particularly on

virtual media due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 22, a webinar on ‘Youth Expectations from Bangladesh Awami

League’ will be held which can be watched live from 8:30pm on the

party’s official facebook page

(https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949/) and youtube channel

(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd), said a press release.

It will also be aired on privet run Somoy television and Bijoy TV as

well as the official facebook pages of leading national dailies

including Ittefaq and Samakal and leading online portal bdnews24.com.

The discussants of the program are AL Organizing Secretaries Abu

Sayeed Al Mahmud Shapan, MP, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Office

Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Forest and Environment Secretary

Delwar Hossain, Research and Information Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud,

International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed and Central Working

Committee members Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Marufa Akter Popi.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant and a member of Awami League’s

International Affairs sub-committee Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will

moderate the webinar.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on 23rd June in 1949 at Dhaka’s

Rose Garden by a group of farsighted leaders of the then East Bengal.

Since then the party regulated the course of the country’s history

of liberation, led the struggles for realizing people’s rights and

liberated the country from the clutches of Pakistani occupational

forces.

During the pre-liberation movements and struggles, Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh and

Father of the Nation, was the youngest leader of Awami League.

When he became the President of Awami League, he chose young

activists to work with him.

Throughout the history of Bangladesh, Awami League has been led by

young politicians with bright minds and revolutionary ideas as well as

experienced and seasoned politicians.

In 1981, when Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, returned home

from exile and took the helm of the party’s leadership, she was also

the youngest among other leaders.

Sheikh Hasina, with the help of her party men, strengthened

Bangladesh’s economy and state system. With young leaders on her side,

she had to endure oppression of the opposition and now leading

Bangladesh towards Vision 2041.

On its 71st anniversary, AL wants to continue its regular

interaction with youth and understand their expectations from these

veterans, the release said.