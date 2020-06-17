Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in three divisions

DHAKA, Jun 17, 2020 (BSS) – Heavy (44-88 mm/day) to very heavy (89 mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow, said a met office release here today.

It also said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country.

The axis of Monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the lowest one today 23.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 123 millimeters (mm) at Cox’s Bazar.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06-48 pm while tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 05-12 am.