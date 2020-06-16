Canada-US border to remain closed until July 21: Trudeau

OTTAWA, June 16, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Canada and the United States have

agreed for their shared border to remain closed until at least July

21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

The world’s longest international border, at 8,900 kilometers (5,500

miles), was shut to all non-essential travel on March 21 in response

to the coronavirus crisis, and the closure had been twice extended

already.

“I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once

again, agreed to extend by 30 days until July 21, the current measures

in place along our border,” Trudeau said.