Canada-US border to remain closed until July 21: Trudeau

OTTAWA, June 16, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Canada and the United States have
agreed for their shared border to remain closed until at least July
21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
The world’s longest international border, at 8,900 kilometers (5,500
miles), was shut to all non-essential travel on March 21 in response
to the coronavirus crisis, and the closure had been twice extended
already.
“I can now confirm that Canada and the United States have once
again, agreed to extend by 30 days until July 21, the current measures
in place along our border,” Trudeau said.