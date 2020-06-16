Cautious Trump to unveil police reforms

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump will

stake his place Tuesday in the national debate sweeping the country

over police violence and racism following the death of George Floyd

with an executive order on police reforms — while taking care not to

damage his friendly ties with law enforcement.

Trump has consistently backed the police against accusations that

systemic racism is to blame for the deaths of Floyd and other African

Americans at the hands of forces around the United States, usually

during arrests that escalate abruptly into lethal violence.

Last week, Trump, who faces a tough reelection fight in November,

blamed a few “bad apples” for problems. By contrast, Democrats and

civil rights groups say that only full-scale rethinking of police

culture, and sometimes a cut in police funding, will bring necessary

change.

With protesters taking to the streets in multiple cities and polls

showing a shift in public opinion, Trump and his Republicans appear to

be seeking not to be left behind.

Trump was due to sign what he said would be a “pretty

comprehensive” executive order in a Rose Garden ceremony at the White

House, with an emphasis on better training for police officers in

their increasingly complex — and at times highly dangerous — job.

A first wave of unrest began more than three weeks ago, after the

May 25 death of Floyd, who stopped breathing when an officer kneeled

on his neck, having already handcuffed him during arrest for a minor

offense in Minneapolis.

New tension erupted last week after the death in Atlanta, Georgia,

of Rayshard Brooks, another African American whom police say was shot

in the back as he ran away from arresting officers, after grabbing one

of their tasers and aiming it at them.

The president’s power over policing is limited because forces are

largely controlled at a state and local level.

However, senior administration officials said Trump could use

federal funding for police departments as an incentive to modernizing

their hiring practices and their use-of-force rules.

“A lot of the police departments that have had problems are not using

the most modern standards,” one official told reporters.

The official said police departments should hire more officers

locally and need a database to help them screen out officers with bad

histories elsewhere.

Communities also need more “co-responders” better trained than

police to deal with mental health, addiction and homeless issues, the

official said.

– Leadership void? –

At the height of the anger on the streets, Trump struck a defiant

tone, warning of anarchy and threatening to send federal troops to

cities unable to control the crowds.

The president clearly felt that played well with his base, a

passionately loyal minority of the electorate that he hopes will power

him to a win, however narrow, in November. Trump regularly touts his

support for police and is using the slogan “law and order” as a new

pillar of his reelection campaign message.

Trump’s lukewarm attempts to express empathy for the fear and

powerlessness that many black Americans say they feel on a daily basis

when encountering police left a vacuum that his Democratic opponent

Joe Biden sought to fill by calling for honest national conversations

on racism — arguably the deepest, most painful subject in the

country’s psyche.

In the Rose Garden, Trump will also be hosting police and the

families of victims of police violence for what a senior official said

would be “the discussion that the country needs to have… and

hopefully bring some unification and some healing.”