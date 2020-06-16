Some areas of Sylhet to be put under lockdown from Thursday

SYLHET, JUNE 16, 2020 (BSS) – Like elsewhere of the country, specific areas of Sylhet district, which have already been marked as red zone, would go under lockdown again from Thursday (June 18).

“The entire district will not be put under lockdown this time. Only the areas, which have been marked as red zone, will come under the restrictions,” chief health officer Dr M ZAhidul Islam confirmed the matter to media after attending a multi-sectoral committee meeting at the Circuit House here today with Sylhet deputy commissioner in the chair.

Meanwhile, 27 wards under Sylhet City Corporation have been divided into red, yellow and green zones. Different rules and regulations would be imposed on the areas considering the zoning category.

Mentioning that Covid-19 patients are most prevalent in wards 1 to 24 in North Surma of the city, he said, “So, all the wards of the area may be put under lockdown. Besides, the unions in the upazila which have more infections will be come under lockdown,” he added.

Earlier, considering the rate of coronavirus infections, the government had divided different areas of the country into red, yellow and green zones.

During the lockdown some rules have to be followed strictly by the people.

Pharmacies would be open for 24-hour and grocery shops would be open till 4 pm while all the shops would be shut down.

Besides, all kinds of public transport and banks would be closed at the red zones, but ATM booths would be opened.