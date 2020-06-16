BFSA, BDS sign MoU on healthcare services

DHAKA, June 16, 2020 (BSS) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on providing healthcare services was signed between Bangladesh Foreign Service Association (BFSA) and Bangladesh Diabetic Samity (BADAS) at foreign ministry here today.

Acting BSFA president Syed Masud Mahmud Khandakar and BADAS president professor Dr A K Azad Khan inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, a press release said.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, BSFA general secretary M Khorshed Alam Khastagir and Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute CEO Dr M A Rashid were present on the occasion.