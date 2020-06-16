Abducted 3 persons rescued from Barguna, five arrested

MADARIPUR, June 16, 2020 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion rescued three peoplefrom the clutches of kidnappers in Betagi upazila ofBarguna district last night.

Company Commander of Madaripur camp Rab-8 Md Tajul Islam said a traderPintu Khan and along with his two associates left Tangailfor Patuakhali with a chicken-laden pickup van on Sunday evening.

When they reached Bhanga area,Faridpur on Monday morning, they were abducted by a gang of five abductors, Tajul added.

On Monday evening, five people, including Murad Hossain, the ringleader of the gang, were arrested from Hamidi in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.

Later, on the basis of the information given by the abductors, RAB rescued the three people from Betagi in Barguna.

The rescued persons are – Pintu Khan, 29, son of Fazlur Rahman Khan of Laxmipasha area of Bakerganj upazila of Barisal, Sabuj Hawlader, 26, son of MontuHawladar of Gabai area of Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali and Saidul gazi,22, son of late Jalal Gazi of Betagi upazila of Barguna.

The arrestees are- Murad Hossain (29) and Rashed Mia (21), son of Nurul Islam Hawlader ofKandi village in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur, Sohag Hawlader (22) son of Mubarak Hawlader of the same area, Russell Khan (21) son of Mahim Khan of Dhutara area and Imran Hossain Shahjahan (45), son of Sadeq Ali Moral of Kandi village.

The businessman filed a case with Bhanga police station of Faridpurin this connection.