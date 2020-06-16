Two held with 54-kg ganja in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 16, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 seized 54-kg of ganja and arrested two presumed drug traders from Nabdiganj area under Mahiganj police station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in the city on Monday night.

“On a tip off, an operational team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur headquarters searched a sand-laden truck there on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway and arrested the drug traders with the smuggled ganja,” a press release said here today.

The elite force seized the truck, ganja packed in six sacs and specially put aboard the sand-laden truck, three mobile phone sets and cash money from the possessions of the arrested persons.

The arrested drug traders are: Feroz Ali, 25, son of Kaiyum Pramanik of village Koyra Kamargram and Ratan Ali, 19, son of Sirajul Islam of village Koyra Jangol Khamar under Ullapara police station of Sirajganj district.

“During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they had been tactfully carrying smuggled ganja aboard the sand-laden truck from frontier areas in Lalmonirhat district to Sirajganj and other parts of the country for a long time,” the release added.

After filing a case in this connection, the elite force handed over the arrested drug traders and seized goods to Mahiganj police station of RpMP in Rangpur city today.