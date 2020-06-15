364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, UAE

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 364 stranded Bangladeshi today returned from Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by two separate chartered flights amid flight suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A chartered aircraft of Singapore Airlines landed at Hazrat

Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) from Sydney around 9.50

tonight carrying 204 Bangladeshi citizens, Civil Aviation Authority,

Bangladesh (CAAB) spokesperson told BSS.

Meanwhile Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra said they in

association with Melton Travel Centre have evacuated stranded

Bangladeshis from Sydney at 12:10 pm (local time).

This is the second repatriation flight from Australia as on May 8,

the Bangladesh mission in Canberra arranged the first chartered flight

from Melbourne to Dhaka.

Earlier, a chartered Boeing 737-800 aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines,

one of the country’s private carriers, brought 160 stranded

Bangladeshis back home from Dubai of the UAE.

US-Bangla Airlines has operated the special flight landed at HSIA

at 10:58 am under the auspices of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust

to facilitate the repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriates stranded in

Dubai, airline official source said.

The government so far repatriated stranded Bangladeshis from

different other countries including India, the USA, Thailand,

Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan and South Korea.