CJ forms 13 HC benches to hold virtual trial

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain today

formed 13 High Court benches to hold virtual trial from tomorrow till

passing of further order in this regard.

A Supreme Court notification signed by High Court Division Deputy

Registrar (Administration and Judicial) Mohammad Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan,

said the benches would hold hearing through virtual attendance under

‘Usage of Information and Communication Technology in Court Ordinance,

2020’ and in line with the apex court’s practice direction.

The apex court has already issued practice directions for the

Appellate Division and High Court Division to conduct court

proceedings remotely through video conferencing.