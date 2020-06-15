Casino brothers Enu, Rupom denied bail in graft cases

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today scrapped bail pleas filed by former leaders of Gendaria Thana Awami League and kingpins behind launching of casino business in the country- Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan- in two separate graft cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order after holding virtual hearings on the pleas of the duo.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) assistant director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed a case against Enu, then vice president of Gendaria Thana Awami League, for amassing illegal wealth of Taka 21.89 crore.

On the other hand, ACC assistant director Mohammad Neyamul Ahsan Gazi filed another case against Rupon, then joint general secretary of Gendaria Thana Awami League, for amassing illegal wealth of Taka 14.12 crore.

Enu and his Rupon were arrested from Keraniganj on January 13, 2020, as they were planning to flee to Nepal via India by using passports made with false names.

According to Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the brothers were the kingpins behind introducing casino business in Bangladesh. They used to bring casino materials from Nepal and supplied them to buyers here across the country.

They own a total 22 buildings and plots in the capital and have crores in different bank accounts. In September, 2019, law enforcement agencies recovered over Taka five crore of black money from their houses.