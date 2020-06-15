Retired Group Captain Saiful Azam dies, buried at Shaheen graveyard

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – Retired Bangladesh Air Force officer

Group Captain Saiful Azam passed away at the Combined Military

Hospital, Dhaka yesterday. He was 79.

He left behind his wife, son, daughter and relatives. His

Namaz-e-Janaza was held today at the parade ground (Big Top Hanger) of

Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar, said an ISPR press release.

During this time, Bangladesh Air Force organized a fly-past in

honour of the departed soul.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal

Masihuzzaman Serniabat including senior military officials,

representative of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy and members of

all ranks attended his Namaz-e- Janaza.

After Janaza, he was buried at Shaheen graveyard with state honour.

Group Captain Saiful Azam (Retd) is the only military pilot served

in four Air Forces (Bangladesh, Jordan, Iraq and Pakistan).

He was awarded the ‘TOP GUN’ in the United States for his

achievements in training and the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’, the third highest

military award of Pakistan for outstanding achievements in Indo-Pak

war in 1965.

Besides, Group Captain Saiful Azam (Retd) was also awarded the

titles of ‘Wassam-al-Istiqlal’ and ‘Nawt-al Shuja’ by Jordan and Iraq.

He was awarded military titles in three countries-it’s a world

record. After independence, he returned to Bangladesh in 1974 and

joined Bangladesh Air Force.

He went on retirement in 1979 after performing various important

duties in the Bangladesh Air Force. In 2000, the United States honored

him with the title of ‘Living Eagle’. He was one of the 22 recipients

of this unique title in the world.