Hasan condoles former Sylhet city mayor Kamran’s death

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League (AL) Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed deep shock at the death of AL’s central executive committee member and former Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran.

In a condolence message he said, “Kamran will remain alive in the heart of mass people through his works.”

He prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The former Sylhet city mayor breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 3:00am today.

Kamran had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 7.