Atiq, Taposh condole death of Kamran

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today expressed deep shock at the death of former Sylhet city mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The former Sylhet city mayor breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 3am today.

Kamran had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 7.