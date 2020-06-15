Quader condoles death of Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran

DHAKA, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and General Secretary of Awami League (AL) Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock at the death of party’s central executive committee member and former Sylhet city mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran.

In a message of condolence, Quader prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The former Sylhet city mayor breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka in the early hours of today at the age of 69.