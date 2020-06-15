COVID-19 cases cross 1,900 mark in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, June 15, 2020 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 1,900 mark as 68 more new patients were reported positive at the three COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Tuesday.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,948 in all eight districts of Rangpur division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

“The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 676 in Rangpur, 112 in Panchagarh, 255 in Nilphamari, 64 in Lalmonirhat, 104 in Kurigram, 161 in Thakurgaon, 412 in Dinajpur and 164 Gaibandha districts of the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, with the healing of the highest number of 79 patients in a day on Sunday, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 872 today in all eight districts of the division.

The percentage of recovery among the total 1,948 coronavirus infected patients now stands at 41.18 in the division.

“The 872 recovered COVID-19 patients include 334 of Rangpur, 59 of Panchagarh, 122 of Nilphamari, 37 of Lalmonirhat, 59 of Kurigram, 78 of Thakurgaon, 1258 of Dinajpur and 25 of Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the civil surgeons are assessing the COVID-19 infection situation at the district, upazila, ward and union levels to find out red zones, if any, across Rangpur division.

He put special emphasis on maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and abiding by the health directives to remain safe from community transmission of COVID-19 infection as the situation continues deteriorating at many areas of the division.

He said a total of 21,094 collected samples of Rangpur division were so far tested, and of them, the 1,948 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 9.23 in the division.

With the death of one more COVID-19 patient in Rangpur on Sunday, the total number of fatalities rose to 35 in the division.

“The district-wise numbers of fatalities stand at 13 of Rangpur, six each in Nilphamari and Dinajpur, two each in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and five in Gaibandha districts,” he said adding that no fatality was reported from Kurigram district so far.

Among the total 1,948 coronavirus infected patients, 170 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 872 recovered patients and 35 deaths while 871 remaining in isolation at homes in the division,” said Dr. Khan.

Since the beginning, a total of 43,936 people were put in quarantines, and of them, 37,868 released and 6,068 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.

“During the last 24 hours, 411 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 540 others released from all eight districts in the division,” Dr. Khan said.

After getting a total of 1,59,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 91,800 pieces of the same among the health service providers with a stock of 68,018 pieces in the division.

Additional Division Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said the district and health administrations, Bangladesh Army, Police, RAB-13 and public representatives are working in coordinated ways to check community spread of COVID-19 infection.