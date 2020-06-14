DU to establish Bangabandhu research Institute

DHAKA, Jun 14, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authorities will
establish a research Institute named ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib
Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’.
The proposed statute for establishing the research Institute was
passed in the annual senate session of the university with senate
Chairman and the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair
at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban here today.
SM Bahlul Majnun Chunnu (registered graduate category), Shibli
Rubaiyat Ul Islam (Academy category) and former Director General of
Bangla Academy and Bangabandhu Chair of Islamic University Professor
AKM Shamsuzzaman (Prominent Citizen category) were unanimously elected
as members of the syndicate in the meeting.
Besides, Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Ataur Rahman
Prodhan was nominated for the Finance Committee.
A total of 63 Senate members took part in the session including
representatives of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and
members of National Parliament.
However, the senate session was postponed till 3:30 pm of July 23,
2020 as the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year was not placed in the
meeting.