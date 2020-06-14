DU to establish Bangabandhu research Institute

DHAKA, Jun 14, 2020 (BSS) – The Dhaka University authorities will

establish a research Institute named ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Research Institute for Peace and Liberty’.

The proposed statute for establishing the research Institute was

passed in the annual senate session of the university with senate

Chairman and the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair

at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban here today.

SM Bahlul Majnun Chunnu (registered graduate category), Shibli

Rubaiyat Ul Islam (Academy category) and former Director General of

Bangla Academy and Bangabandhu Chair of Islamic University Professor

AKM Shamsuzzaman (Prominent Citizen category) were unanimously elected

as members of the syndicate in the meeting.

Besides, Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Ataur Rahman

Prodhan was nominated for the Finance Committee.

A total of 63 Senate members took part in the session including

representatives of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and

members of National Parliament.

However, the senate session was postponed till 3:30 pm of July 23,

2020 as the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year was not placed in the

meeting.