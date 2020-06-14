Sheikh Abdullah laid to rest with state-honor in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, June 14, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Religious

Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah was laid to rest at his family

graveyard at Kekania vilage under Gopalganj sadar upazila after Asr

prayers today.

A namaj-e-janaza was held on the premises of his family mosque

before burial. Leaders and workers of district and upazila unit of

Awami League and officials of district and upazila administrations

joined the janaza maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.

A guard of honor was given to him in memory of his role in 1971

Liberation War.

Earlier, his body was bought to his village home at 4:20pm. The

state minister breathed his last at 11:45 pm last night at the

Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital at age of 74, said a

personal assistant to Abdullah.

He served as Awami League’s religious affairs secretary.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed

their deep shock at his demise and prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul.

Born on September 8, 1945 in a sophisticated Muslim family of

village Kekania on the bank of the river Madhumati in Gopalganj, the

ancestral district of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, Abdullah started his education in the local Gaohardanga

Hafezia Madrasa with memorizing the Holy Quran.

Later, he studied at a Qawmi madrasa. He completed his primary and

secondary levels from Sultan Shahi Kekania primary school and Sultan

Shahi Kekania high school respectively.

He obtained B.Com (Hons) from Azam Khan College in Khulna in 1963

and he completed his M.Com from the University of Dhaka in 1972 and MA

in Economics in 1974. He obtained his LLB degree from Dhaka Central

Law Collage in 1977.

After completion of education, he started his career as the

headmaster of Sultan Shahi Kekania High School. Later, he started

practicing in Dhaka and Gopalganj judge courts and Bangladesh Supreme

Court as an enlisted advocate. He engaged himself in polities since

student life being motivated by the ideologies of Bangabandhu. He was

elected the first Vice President (VP) in Khulna Azam Khan Commerce

College.

In the sixties, the movement of the Six-point in East Pakistan

under the leadership of Bangabandhu was in progress. At that time, he

actively participated in the six-point movement of 1966 and

eleven-point movement.

Having closely associated with Bangabandhu, he engaged himself in

politics. He joined Awami Jubo League as the founding president of

Gopalganj unit of Jubo Leage under the leadership of Sheikh Fazlul Huq

Moni, the founder of Bangladesh Jubo League. At that time, he became

the Organizing Secretary of Gopalganj district Awami League formed by

the direct supervision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He then served as a member of the central Awami Jubo League. He was

actively involved in the mass upsurge movement of 1969.

He was involved in local politics in the 1970’s election and took

part in the Awami League’s massive election campaign under the

leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He joined 1971

Liberation War in the front of Mujib Bahini.

In 1973, he was qualified in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)

examination held under the government of Bangladesh. Instead of

joining the government service, he decided to serve the nation through

politics with the ideology of Bangabandhu under his leadership.

He was elected the General Secretary of Gopalganj District Awami

League through the council. He was also engaged with labour politics

in Khulna region.

In 1975, Bangabandhu formed Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League

(BAKSAL) and Sheikh Abdullah was selected as the Joint Secretary of

Gopalganj of the newly formed party.

He was holding the post of the secretary of Religious Affairs in

the central committee of Bangladesh Awami League at national level. He

performed various organizational and political responsibilities in the

greater Khulna region at the directives of Bangabandhu.

In the dark night of 15 August 1975, the country fell in a crucial

situation following the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and most

of his family members.

At that time Abdullah worked as a fearless soldier of Awami League

in Gopalganj keeping himself above greed, lust and threat.

The situation after August 15, 1975 was so fragile that nobody was

ready to give any space for Awami League office. Abdullah started

party office in his own residence.

Abdullah played a very responsible role as one of the respected

governors of the Board of Governors of Islamic Foundation for a long

time. He had an important role in achieving the official recognition

of the certificate of Qawmi Board of Bangladesh approved by the

government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina.

He played a leading role to arrange a huge gathering of religious

scholars and ulemas in the historical Suhrawardi Uddan where the Imam

and Khatibs of two Holy mosques namely Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid Al

Nobowi were present. He was the convener of that project.

He had been the director of Agrani Bank Limited, one of the leading

banks of Bangladesh, from 1996-2001.

As Awami League formed government winning the eleventh

parliamentary elections on December 30, 2018, Abdullah was given the

charge of state minister for religious affairs.