Cautionary signal one for inland river ports

DHAKA, June 14, 2020 (BSS) – River ports are asked to hoist cautionary signal number one as squally weather may occur over some regions of the country in the next few hours till 1am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometre per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet till 1 am of tomorrow,” said a met office release.

In this perspective, river ports are advised to hoist cautionary signal number one.

Besides, in a separate weather bulletin, maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal as squally weather is unlikely over the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.