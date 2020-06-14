Bourses begin week in slump

DHAKA, June 14, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today closed trading with nose-dive after the post-budget session as investors are in dilemma amid COVID-19 outbreak.

At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3964.28 points on Sunday, first working day of week, with a loss of 3.02 points or 0.07 percent.

Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down slightly by 2.72 points and 0.22 points to settle at 1329.02 points and 919.56 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 14,760 trades were executed in today’s trading session with a trading volume of 27.36 million securities.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 538 million which is higher than of previous day’s Taka 511 million.

Gainers took a lead over losers as out of 298 issues traded, 27 securities gained price while 24 declined and 247 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of DSE declined slightly to Taka 3,105 billion, from Taka 3,106 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Taka 43 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Central Pharma and Indo-Bangla Pharma.

ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund One was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.68 percent, while Beximco Synthetics was the worst loser, losing 8.47 per cent.

Port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged lower with its all shares price index (CASPI) losing 7.71 points to close at 11,259 and the selective categories index (CSCX) shedding 4.50 points to finish at 6,821.

Of the issues traded, 16 gained while 22 declined and 63 remained unchanged on the CSE.

It traded 1.70 million shares and mutual fund units worth Taka 25 million in turnover.