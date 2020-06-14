Country has adequate stock of salt: Industries ministry

DHAKA, June 14, 2020 (BSS) – The Ministry of Industries today said the country has a stock of over 20.03 lakh metric tons of edible salt which is adequate as per the demand of the people.

“At present, the country has adequate edible salt reserves. The country’s salt reserves are 20.03 lakh metric tons, including new produced salt during the just-concluded salt season and old salt surplus at the end of last season,” as per an Industry Ministry press release issued today.

According to the latest report of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the government set a target of 18.50 lakh metric tons of salt production in the fiscal 2019-20.

Of this, a total of 15.70 lakh metric tons of crude salt has been produced in the just-concluded season. Besides, the surplus salt of last season was 4.33 lakh metric tons. In all, the total salt reserves in the country are 20.03 lakh metric tons against the total national demand.

With the current stockpiled salt, it will be possible to meet the demand for salt for the next 10 (ten) months, including the processing of animal skins for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.