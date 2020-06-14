Journo Liton passes away

NETRAKONA,June 14, 2020 (BSS) – General Secretary of District Television Journalists Forum and Cultural Secretary of Netrakona Press Club (NPC) Liton Dhar Gupta died at Mymensing Medical College Hospital (MMCH) last night.

Family and Press Club sources said, he was 52.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, huge professional colleagues and a large number of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. Liton, stringer of Bangladesh Betar and Desh Television, Netrakona district

felt chest pain at his Satpai road residence here yesterday afternoon.

Later, he was rushed to emergency ward of MMCH

where he was declared dead by the attending physicians at around 8 pm last night. The doctors of MMCH in death certificate stated the death was caused by the cardiac arrest . The

untimely demise of Liton cast a pall of gloom in the socio-cultural arena .

The body was cremated at Netrakona Municipality Cremation Center at Chakpara in Netrakona district town here this morning.

Meanwhile, leaders of Netrakona Press Club, Television Journalists Forum and Sangbadik Samity in separate messages of condolence today expressed profound shock at the death of journalist Liton.

They conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed eternal peace and salvation of the departed soul.

The signatories to the condolence messages are Deputy Commissioner also ex officio of Netrakona district press club Mainul Islam its General Secretary Shyamolendu Paul, President of District Television Journalists Forum Khalilur Rahman Sheikh Ikbal , President Of District Sangbadik Samity Haider Jahan Chowdhory and former Secretaries of Netrakona press club M Faqrul Haque, Habibur Rahman, Mahbubul Kibria Chowdhury and Muklesur Rahman Khan.