Nasim’s death a vacuum in politics: AL leaders

DHAKA, June 13, 2020 (BSS) – The vacuum created in politics in the
death of veteran politician and Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim,
who fought and came forward in any critical moment of the party and
the country as well, would never be fulfilled.
The long time political colleagues of AL presidium member and the
spokesperson of the central 14-party alliance and former health and
family welfare minister Mohammad Nasim viewed this as they expressed
condolences to mourn his death.
They said Nasim was a tested leader and trusted political colleague.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina trusted him like Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman trusted his father Shaheed M Mansur
Ali, they said, adding that the ideals of Mohammed Nasim in politics
will work as an example for the future generation.
Nasim died at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital
this morning while undergoing treatment. He was 72.
In his reaction, AL advisory council member and former minister
Amir Hossain Amu said Nasim played a crucial role in the country’s
politics over the few decades as an able successor of National leader
Captain Mansur Ali.
He said Nasim did politics for betterment of the people. “His
popularity helped him to come out top repeatedly in the general
elections in his constituency, even during the hard time of Awami
League,” he added.
The veteran politician (Amu) said Nasim played an important role in
Awami League and he would ever remember for his outstanding
contribution to the country’s politics.
Another AL Advisory Council Member and also veteran politician
Tofail Ahmed said in his long chequered political carrier, Mohammad
Nasim was leader of fighter. He played a vital role in every movement
and was captive in jail, he added.
Tofail said Mohammad Nasim was repressed after the assassination of
Bangabandhu and he was arrested. Even, he (Nasim) didn’t participate
in 1979’s general elections, he added.
The AL politician said Nasim didn’t loss in any polls in his whole
life. The military-backed caretaker government pushed him (Nasim) in
Kashimpur jail after 1/11 and he was attacked by first stroke there,
he added.
Terming Nasim as a great minded leader, Tofail said he played an
important role in every movement as a trusted and tested leader of
Awami League. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics, he
added.
AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said Nasim was a
soldier of non-communal democratic movement who believed the ideology
of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He did politics in his whole life for the masses and was captive in
prison for several times, Selim said, adding he was a leader of soil
and common people and never lost his ideology.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul
Quader said Mohammad Nasim did politics for the freedom of masses for
long time. His outstanding contribution to establishing a
non-communal, democratic and an equal-based progressive society would
ever be remembered with due honour, he added.
His idiosyncrasy which he demonstrated in different movements
against military-backed rules in establishing democracy will encourage
the next generation, he added.
AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said the role of Mohammad
Nasim in the country’s politics would ever be remembered.
Another AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said the role of Nasim will
be an example for the future generation.
AL Organizing Secretary and State Minister for Shipping Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury said the death of Mohammad Nasim has created a vacuum
in the politics.