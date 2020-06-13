Nasim’s death a vacuum in politics: AL leaders

DHAKA, June 13, 2020 (BSS) – The vacuum created in politics in the

death of veteran politician and Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim,

who fought and came forward in any critical moment of the party and

the country as well, would never be fulfilled.

The long time political colleagues of AL presidium member and the

spokesperson of the central 14-party alliance and former health and

family welfare minister Mohammad Nasim viewed this as they expressed

condolences to mourn his death.

They said Nasim was a tested leader and trusted political colleague.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina trusted him like Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman trusted his father Shaheed M Mansur

Ali, they said, adding that the ideals of Mohammed Nasim in politics

will work as an example for the future generation.

Nasim died at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital

this morning while undergoing treatment. He was 72.

In his reaction, AL advisory council member and former minister

Amir Hossain Amu said Nasim played a crucial role in the country’s

politics over the few decades as an able successor of National leader

Captain Mansur Ali.

He said Nasim did politics for betterment of the people. “His

popularity helped him to come out top repeatedly in the general

elections in his constituency, even during the hard time of Awami

League,” he added.

The veteran politician (Amu) said Nasim played an important role in

Awami League and he would ever remember for his outstanding

contribution to the country’s politics.

Another AL Advisory Council Member and also veteran politician

Tofail Ahmed said in his long chequered political carrier, Mohammad

Nasim was leader of fighter. He played a vital role in every movement

and was captive in jail, he added.

Tofail said Mohammad Nasim was repressed after the assassination of

Bangabandhu and he was arrested. Even, he (Nasim) didn’t participate

in 1979’s general elections, he added.

The AL politician said Nasim didn’t loss in any polls in his whole

life. The military-backed caretaker government pushed him (Nasim) in

Kashimpur jail after 1/11 and he was attacked by first stroke there,

he added.

Terming Nasim as a great minded leader, Tofail said he played an

important role in every movement as a trusted and tested leader of

Awami League. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics, he

added.

AL presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim said Nasim was a

soldier of non-communal democratic movement who believed the ideology

of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He did politics in his whole life for the masses and was captive in

prison for several times, Selim said, adding he was a leader of soil

and common people and never lost his ideology.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader said Mohammad Nasim did politics for the freedom of masses for

long time. His outstanding contribution to establishing a

non-communal, democratic and an equal-based progressive society would

ever be remembered with due honour, he added.

His idiosyncrasy which he demonstrated in different movements

against military-backed rules in establishing democracy will encourage

the next generation, he added.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said the role of Mohammad

Nasim in the country’s politics would ever be remembered.

Another AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said the role of Nasim will

be an example for the future generation.

AL Organizing Secretary and State Minister for Shipping Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury said the death of Mohammad Nasim has created a vacuum

in the politics.