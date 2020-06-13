Dr Hasan for adopting healthy lifestyle to fight against COVID-19

CHATTOGRAM, June 13, 2020 (BSS) – Emphasising on adopting healthy lifestyle to fight against the coronavirus, Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud today said people should not lead their life in the way, which they used to lead before the COVID-19 pandemic, to save themselves from the deadly disease.

“If we do not follow the health rules, it will be difficult for us to protect ourselves from the coronavirus even building more isolation centres and hospitals,” said Hasan while inaugurating a 250-bed coronavirus isolation centre at City Convention Hall in Agrabad Access Road here this evening.

Advising countrymen to keep in mind that their protection depends on themselves, Dr Hasan said, “It is difficult to protect another person by force if he/she does not realise it. We should maintain all the health rules, including social distancing….That’s why we should avoid all types of gatherings.”

“There is no country in the world, which remains free from coronavirus. This is a global catastrophe, we want to deal with this situation with the cooperation of all,” Dr Hasan said.

Lockdown has been relaxed in many developed countries where hundreds of people are dying every day, he said, adding though thousands of people are also being infected with COVID-19 every day, they have started their respective works to maintain livelihood.

Mentioning that despite being a developing country with 17 crore people, the Bangladesh government had kept all the activities closed for more than two months, he said, “Everyone has to keep in mind that we have to protect both life and livelihood of ourselves.”

“Bangladesh is not a developed country, but the coronavirus death rate in our country is lower than developed countries,” the AL leader added.

He said as Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the entire coronavirus situation round the clock, the health system in of the country has not collapsed like in many other countries.

Presided over by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, the function was addressed by Chattogram divisional commissioner ABM Azad as special guest.

Officials of health departments, Chattogram City Corporation, representatives of city convention hall and district administration, among others, were present at the event.

About the corona healthcare arrangements in Chattogram, the AL joint general secretary informed that a corona unit with 150 beds and 10 ventilations has already been set up at General Hospital, 100-bed unit at USTC Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital, 100-bed unit at Maa O Shishu Hospital, 120 beds with 20 ventilators at Imperial Hospital and 50 beds have been arranged at private hospitals.

Expressing gratitude to the authorities of City Convention Centre and Chattogram City Corporation for setting up the COVID-19 isolation centre, Hasan requested the CCC mayor to turn more community centres into healthcare centres in the port city.

Dr Hasan said “We need more isolation centres as the patients are increasing here day by day. Although many have very few symptoms, but it is not possible for a person to live in isolation in a two-room residence. If he/she is kept in isolation at their respective residences, other family members will also face difficulty. In that case, isolation centre is a must.”

Thanking and congratulating doctors in the country, who have been giving the services bravely to the coronavirus victims in this situation, the information minister asked rest of the doctors and health workers to join the humanitarian service.