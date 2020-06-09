Pakistan axes training camp ahead of England tour over virus fears

KARACHI, June 9, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Pakistan’s cricket squad have

cancelled a routine training camp ahead of a tour of England next

month, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday, citing a steep rise

in novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned to hold tightly

monitored preparation sessions in the eastern city of Lahore ahead of

the tour.

However, cases of COVID-19 have soared in recent weeks with

Pakistan recording more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, as

hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients.

“Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming

weeks, (due to) the operational and logistical matters the PCB has

decided not to hold a training camp for the national team,” PCB

announced.

The country’s cricket board said it remains in touch with the host

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and was looking into leaving

earlier for the tour.

“The PCB is already in discussion with the ECB to bring forward

their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can

benefit from the additional practice time there,” said the PCB.

Once in the United Kingdom, the Pakistan team will enter quarantine

and be closely monitored to prevent the squad from being exposed to

the coronavirus. The team is scheduled to spend nearly a month in the

country before playing the first of three Tests in Manchester from

August 5.

The remaining two Tests will be in Southampton (August 13-17 and 21-25).

The three Twenty20 internationals will all be played in Southampton

on August 28, 30 and September 1.