Pakistan axes training camp ahead of England tour over virus fears

KARACHI, June 9, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Pakistan’s cricket squad have
cancelled a routine training camp ahead of a tour of England next
month, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday, citing a steep rise
in novel coronavirus cases in the country.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned to hold tightly
monitored preparation sessions in the eastern city of Lahore ahead of
the tour.
However, cases of COVID-19 have soared in recent weeks with
Pakistan recording more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, as
hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients.
“Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming
weeks, (due to) the operational and logistical matters the PCB has
decided not to hold a training camp for the national team,” PCB
announced.
The country’s cricket board said it remains in touch with the host
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and was looking into leaving
earlier for the tour.
“The PCB is already in discussion with the ECB to bring forward
their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can
benefit from the additional practice time there,” said the PCB.
Once in the United Kingdom, the Pakistan team will enter quarantine
and be closely monitored to prevent the squad from being exposed to
the coronavirus. The team is scheduled to spend nearly a month in the
country before playing the first of three Tests in Manchester from
August 5.
The remaining two Tests will be in Southampton (August 13-17 and 21-25).
The three Twenty20 internationals will all be played in Southampton
on August 28, 30 and September 1.