Speakers for marine resources to boost economic progress

DHAKA, June 9, 2020 (BSS)- Speakers at a seminar have laid emphasis on protecting marine resources to boost economic progress in the country.

There is huge potentiality of marine resources for expediting economic progress in the country, they told a seminar through online marking the World Oceans Day here.

Awami League(AL) Forests and Environment Affairs Sub-committee organized the seminar on Monday.

Dhaka University’s Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management Assistant Professor Samshad Nawrin, Jagannath University’s Department of Geography and Environment Assistant Professor Mohiuddin Mahi, Youth Journal Editor-in-Chief Safiul Azam, Green environment movement Activist Utpal Saha ,among others, addressed the seminar.

AL Forests and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain conducted the seminar

The speakers said maritime resources will play an important role in the national economy. So, special attention is needed for maximum utilization of marine resources to accelerate the national economy, they added.