UP chairman, member suspended over torturing Madrasah employee

DHAKA, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – The government today temporarily

suspended an UP chairman and a ward councilor in Barishal district for

allegedly torturing a person physically and spreading video of the

incident on mobile phone .

Chairman of Khajuria Union Parishad (UP) under Mehendiganj upazila

Md Mustafa Bari and member of 8 number ward Md Shahid Dewan have been

suspended for demanding Taka 50,000 as extortion, beating up a

computer operator of Khajuria Dakhil Madrasah and spreading a video on

social media after putting some pieces of shoes on his neck to harass

him.

The Local Government Division issued a notification in this regard

today. They have also been served separate show-cause notices to

reply within 10 working 10 days why they would not be suspended

permanently.