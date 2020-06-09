UP chairman, member suspended over torturing Madrasah employee

DHAKA, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – The government today temporarily
suspended an UP chairman and a ward councilor in Barishal district for
allegedly torturing a person physically and spreading video of the
incident on mobile phone .
Chairman of Khajuria Union Parishad (UP) under Mehendiganj upazila
Md Mustafa Bari and member of 8 number ward Md Shahid Dewan have been
suspended for demanding Taka 50,000 as extortion, beating up a
computer operator of Khajuria Dakhil Madrasah and spreading a video on
social media after putting some pieces of shoes on his neck to harass
him.
The Local Government Division issued a notification in this regard
today. They have also been served separate show-cause notices to
reply within 10 working 10 days why they would not be suspended
permanently.