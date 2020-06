DHAKA, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – East Rajabazar area under Dhaka North

City Corporation (DNCC) will be brought under complete lockdown

experimentally from 1:00 am on Wednesday.

“As part of the government decision, Army will discharge duties

along with local administration and police personnel to enforce

lockdown in the area,” said an ISPR release here.

Army patrol has been intensified in the area to this end, the release added.