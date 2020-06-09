All shops in Khulna to remain closed from Thursday

KHULNA, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – The district administration has asked all the shops in Khulna to keep closed from June 11 to 25 to stem the spread ofcoronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Khulna District Coronavirus Prevention Committee held at the circuit house here this afternoon with Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain in the chair.

The district administration asked hawkers not to do business on roadside and driver not to ply easy bikes on city roadside.

Apart from this, the meeting decided to penalize people if they do not wear musk as well as maintain social distancing.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukdar Abdul Khaleque, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Hawladar and Divisional Director(Health) Dr.Rasheda Sultana were present at the meeting.

Besides, Md Kamal Hossain, Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) of the Cabinet Division, who is also coordinator for the Coronavirus Prevention Committee in Khulna, virtually joined the meeting from Dhaka.

The meeting also urged district offices, directorates, forces and agencies to issue necessary directives for their affiliated offices to implement the order.

Besides, the ban on movement of people from 8 pm to 6am without any urgent need on roads will remain in place while all sorts of social events will be suspended till further notice.

The number and activities of mobile courts will be increased from June 11 to 25. Traffic will be closed after dusk.

Vehicles and workers employed in various emergency services, including electricity, water, gas, energy, fire services, land, river and seaports, telephone and internet, and post offices, will be out of the purview of the restriction.

Additional Commissioner of Police SardarRakibul Islam, Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah, Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Dr. Munshi Md. Reza Sekandar, it’s vice-principal Dr. Mehdi Newaz, Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr. Sujat Ahmed, Deputy Chief Information Officer of Khulna Regional Information Office Javed Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Md. Asaduzzaman Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Director of Family Planning Md. Abdul Alim, District Education Officer Khandaker Ruhul Amin, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam and other government officials and intelligence agencies delegates were present at the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that a total of 217 people have been infected with corona virus in Khulna till today.