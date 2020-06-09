Rangpur hospital’s COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 74.38pc

RANGPUR, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – The recovery rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients admitted to the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur currently reached 74.38 percent today.

“We have already discharged 90 patients till date from the DCIH among a total of 121 under-treatment patients since the beginning of its journey from April 19 last,” said Superintendent of the DCIH Dr. SM Nurun Nabi.

Among the 90 discharged COVID-19 patients, four were released today declaring them ‘recovered’ after their complete healing and negative results of two consecutive real-time PCR tests of each of them.

“The four patients who were discharged today are: Ahidul Islam and Gulnahar Begum of Rangpur city, Member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 Zahid Hossain and health workers Surovi Akhter,” Dr. Nabi said.

With the release of four recovered patients today, the number of total discharged patients rose to 25 during the last nine days from June 1 to June 9 (today) from the hospital.

Earlier, 64 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged between May 1 and May 31 and an octogenarian was released as the first recovered patients from the facility on April 29 last.

“Since the beginning, a total of 124 COVOID-19 patients were admitted to the DCIH in Rangpur from where three critical patients were referred to Dhaka, five died and 26 are now undergoing treatments at the hospital,” Dr. Nabi said.

The five critically sick COVID-19 patients who died at the DCIH with complexities like heart, kidney and diabetic diseases are: Aminur Rahman, 65, Mofiz Uddin, 67, Shamsul Huda, 69, Botitunnesa, 85, and Sadia Pervin, 57.

The fully recovered COVID-19 patients are being discharged from the DCIH only after negative results of their respective two consecutive real-time PCR tests with recovery certificates and flowers in hands.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional (Director) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan lauded the performance of the physicians and other staff at the DCIH and recovery rate of COVID-19 patients at the facility.

“The DCIH in Rangpur has 90 general beds (60 for males and 30 for females) and an insensitive care unit (ICU) with 10 beds and 10 ventilators,” Dr. Khan added.