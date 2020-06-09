COVID-19 cases cross 1,400 mark in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, June 9, 2020 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 1,400 mark in Rangpur division where 43 more new patients were reported on Monday.

“The number of COVID-19 patients stands at 1,432 in all eight districts of the division at 12 noon today,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS.

The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 501 in Rangpur, 91 in Panchagarh, 159 in Nilphamari, 51 in Lalmonirhat, 79 in Kurigram, 144 in Thakurgaon, 323 in Dinajpur and 84 Gaibandha districts.

Meanwhile, the total number of recovered of COVID-19 patients rose to 610 with discharging of 41 more people after their recovery from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals in all eight districts of the division on Monday.

“The percentage of recovery among all 1,309 coronavirus infected patients stands around 42.60 now in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

The 610 recovered COVID-19 patients include 270 of Rangpur, 20 of Panchagarh, 69 of Nilphamari, 27 of Lalmonirhat, 54 of Kurigram, 47 of Thakurgaon, 101 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts.

Meanwhile, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said a total of 1,432 people have so far been reported coronavirus positive after testing 18,116 collected samples with the infection percentage of 7.90 in the division.

With one each death reported from Dinajpur and Gaibandha on Monday, the number of fatalities rose to 26 in the division including nine of Rangpur, five of Dinajpur, four each of Gaibandha and Nilphamari, two each of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts.

Among the total 1,432 coronavirus infected patients, 169 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 610 recovered patients and 26 deaths while 627 remaining in isolation at homes in the division.

“We have a capacity of 2,552 beds at 10 quarantine and 15 isolation centres and 13 beds with 13 ventilators at two intensive care units of two government hospitals to provide treatments to the COVID-19 patients in the division,” he said.

A total of 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff are now providing treatments to the COVID-19 patients in the division where a limited scale community transmission continues at fewer places.

Since the beginning, a total of 41,394 people were put in quarantines, and of them, 36,120 released and 5,274 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.

During the last 24 hours, 265 people were put in quarantine at homes or institutions and 256 others released from all eight districts in the division.

“After getting a total of 1,54,618 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 87,336 pieces with a current stock of 67,252 pieces in the division,” Dr. Khan added.